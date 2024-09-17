stock photo similar to Dobos Triangle
Indica

Dobos Triangle

  • Dobos Triangle effects are mostly energizing.

Dobos Triangle is an indica-dominant weed strain bred by Purple City Genetics from a genetic cross of Wedding Cake x Bubba Diagonal. This strain has a pungent, earthy aroma with herbal, sweet, and skunky flavors. Consumers and medical patients can enjoy Dobos Triangle’s soothing effects for relaxation, pain management, and insomnia. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Dobos Triangle, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Dobos Triangle strain effects

Reported by 1 real people like you

Feelings

Uplifted

Euphoric

Dobos Triangle strain flavors

Chemical

Butter

Dobos Triangle strain reviews1

September 17, 2024
Super euphoric makes your teeth float
2 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

