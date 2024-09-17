stock photo similar to Dobos Triangle
Dobos Triangle
Dobos Triangle is an indica-dominant weed strain bred by Purple City Genetics from a genetic cross of Wedding Cake x Bubba Diagonal. This strain has a pungent, earthy aroma with herbal, sweet, and skunky flavors. Consumers and medical patients can enjoy Dobos Triangle’s soothing effects for relaxation, pain management, and insomnia. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Dobos Triangle, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Dobos TriangleOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Dobos Triangle strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Dobos Triangle products near you
Similar to Dobos Triangle near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Read all reviews