IndicaTHC 17%CBD 0%
Bubba Diagonal
Bubba Diagonal is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Triangle Kush with Bubba. This strain produces potent effects that lend to a relaxing body high. Bubba Diagonal features flavors that are earthy and subtly sweet while the aroma smells gassy and piney. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia, pain, and stress. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.
Bubba Diagonal strain effects
Bubba Diagonal strain reviews
March 10, 2021
February 28, 2021
May 11, 2021
Bubba Diagonal strain genetics
Bubba Diagonal grow information
Growers say Bubba Diagonal flowers into small buds with purple and vivid green foliage with amber hairs.