IndicaTHC 17%CBD 0%

Bubba Diagonal

Bubba Diagonal is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Triangle Kush with Bubba. This strain produces potent effects that lend to a relaxing body high. Bubba Diagonal features flavors that are earthy and subtly sweet while the aroma smells gassy and piney. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia, pain, and stress. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

Bubba Diagonal strain effects

Feelings

Sleepy

Relaxed

Tingly

Bubba Diagonal strain flavors

Tar

Earthy

Pine

Bubba Diagonal strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    48% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Pain
    40% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Stress
    30% of people say it helps with Stress
Bubba Diagonal strain reviews49

March 10, 2021
Bubba Diagonal smells so fruity and herbal that I was able to correctly guess the terpene profile, before even cracking open a bud. It's that good. BD has these small, dense buds that don't look like much until you shine a light on them- then you can see these leaves of royal purple amongst the green, the amber hairs, and the dense coat of trichomes. I use the Arizer V-Tower, and the vapor from BD is heavy, sweet, and earthy. My muscle pain melted away within seconds. Same goes for anxiety, intrusive thoughts, paranoia, and depression. Really nice body high, just pleasantly warm and tingly all over. It starts in the face and head before spreading to the rest of the body. The cerebral effects creep up on you, but are not overwhelming or unpleasant. I would highly recommend BD as an evening strain; it is relaxing, pain-relieving, and mood-lifting. Grassroots continues to impress me.
February 28, 2021
This is family of one of my favorite strains, Bubba Kush, so I knew I wouldn't be disappointed. Buds are dense and beautiful. bright greens, purple and covered in trichomes. I'm sitting in our camper next to the house writing this as I finish a sesh, soothing and relaxing buzz, so in the couch that I feel like one eye is closed more than the other. not a trouble in the world and my back issues aren't a problem at all. I highly recommend this strain if you want to feel like you're coasting through the day without a care in the world. My anxiety and ADHD are pushed out of the way leaving only good vibes.
May 11, 2021
Loading...Happy
Proper solid Indica with those Hybrid perks, total distraction from all anxiety and appetite stimulant, faded Eyes every time. Weird people complain Of THC low yield but this Grassroots is 19.7%, not bad considering what good sleep you will get. An unassuming bud from Scent I just smelled light fruityness, buds as Purple and gorgeous, a little goes a long way on this, makes for a happy sleepy IDGAF life. Would buy again if I got that discount again lol
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Bubba Diagonal strain genetics

Bubba Diagonal grow information

Growers say Bubba Diagonal flowers into small buds with purple and vivid green foliage with amber hairs.