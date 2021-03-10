Bubba Diagonal smells so fruity and herbal that I was able to correctly guess the terpene profile, before even cracking open a bud. It's that good. BD has these small, dense buds that don't look like much until you shine a light on them- then you can see these leaves of royal purple amongst the green, the amber hairs, and the dense coat of trichomes. I use the Arizer V-Tower, and the vapor from BD is heavy, sweet, and earthy. My muscle pain melted away within seconds. Same goes for anxiety, intrusive thoughts, paranoia, and depression. Really nice body high, just pleasantly warm and tingly all over. It starts in the face and head before spreading to the rest of the body. The cerebral effects creep up on you, but are not overwhelming or unpleasant. I would highly recommend BD as an evening strain; it is relaxing, pain-relieving, and mood-lifting. Grassroots continues to impress me.