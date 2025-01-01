Doctor Diesel is a mostly indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between NYC Diesel and Big Bud. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Doctor Diesel has a strong and pungent aroma that combines the diesel fuel notes of its parent with a sweet and fruity undertone. This strain is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who are looking for a potent and long-lasting high. Leafly customers tell us Doctor Diesel effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Doctor Diesel when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, insomnia, and appetite loss. Bred by DutchFem, Doctor Diesel features flavors like diesel, citrus, and berry. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Doctor Diesel typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. Doctor Diesel is a rare strain that is hard to find in the legal market, but it is worth seeking out for its powerful and balanced effects. It can induce a couch-lock sensation that is perfect for unwinding at the end of the day or enjoying a movie night with friends. It also has a high yield potential and a short flowering time, making it a great choice for growers who want a rewarding harvest. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Doctor Diesel, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.