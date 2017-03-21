ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Doctor Doctor
  • Leafly flower of Doctor Doctor

Sativa

Doctor Doctor

Doctor Doctor

Doctor Doctor by Vodis USA is a high-CBD sativa-dominant phenotype of the landrace Malawi. This cannabinoid power plant has been known to generate over 20% CBD and approximately 1-2.5% THC. With this medicinal ratio, Doctor Doctor provides potent wellness driven effects that settle nausea, reduce inflammation, and abate anxiety all while preserving mental clarity. Overall, Doctor Doctor is the perfect choice for consumers seeking a smooth, flavorful smoke with the potential to ease both physical and mental stresses.  

Reviews

6

Show all

Avatar for leafhead67
Member since 2016
Tried this strain for the first time and am in love with it. I get terrible migraines at night and depend on high CBD strains to live. Doctor Doctor is a new goto medicine for me.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Relaxed
Avatar for HIM916
Member since 2016
I love this stuff because helps with anxiety and gives me slight cerebral elevation; it's anti-inflammatory, allays nausea, and eases angst. Perfect for physical therapy or stretching routines. Smells of fruit.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Evanberm
Member since 2017
Oh my lord, this strain is amazing. Ive found the perfect ADD/anxiety medicine for me. Its great for staying productive and not worrying. No worries about pain, the future, the past, or what's going on. With this strain you could push me out of an airplane with a parachute and id calmly and logicall...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for C-Rex
Member since 2018
Background: I have generalized anxiety disorder and depression, along with panic attacks that have been triggered by cannabis in the past. I've been using this strain for the last week, and it takes away the remaining anxiety and irritability that my daily prescription medication just can't. I don'...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for PsychoGreek
Member since 2017
I loved it and since I’m a audio producer/video editor it helps me to work and to relax after work and sleep!! Amazing results in lack of appetite too!! The best strain I’ve smoked so far and really works in everything!!!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

Strain parent
Malawi
parent
Strain
Doctor Doctor