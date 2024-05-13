Doctor Kush
Doctor Kush effects are mostly energizing.
Doctor Kush potency is higher THC than average.
Doctor Kush is a indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown parent strains. Doctor Kush is 17.5% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Doctor Kush typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Doctor Kush’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Doctor Kush, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Doctor Kush strain effects
Doctor Kush strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 100% of people say it helps with PTSD
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
