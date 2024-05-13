Owe. Maw. Gawd mon! De music got de control naw bruh...151 Rum...now I'm a lil' tipsy ya feel me aye? Damn, that's after 3 puffs. And She* tastes elegantly decadent as well. Of mango citrus *I will occasionally use the pronoun She when referring to cannabis buds as they come from females only. Anyway, in all seriousness, this $#@& is the $#@$. Doctor Kush has an extremely high affinity for both the CB1 and CB2 receptors which is...&)(#-#@ AWESOME! 😎. I am a semi-retired researcher (SWIM) from the pre-digital world. The only thing I can compare this to is a research chemical I studied in the 1990s give or take . It was called AM2201 and it was an insanely potent 100% completely-synthetic-crystal-cannabinoid. It too shared an even stronger (infinitely-like🫥Bad.) affinity for both the CB1&2 receptors. FYI AM20201 was made illegal in the USA in 2013 give or take. Thank God FRFR... BACK-To-THE-BUZZ... So, Doctor Kush activated some programming I'm going to watch the most magical movie since Harry Potter: Doctor Sleep (((For Shiners, Observers, Crafters, Conduits, Pushers and Muggles alike))) Combined with the cerebral-activating mind-high Doctor Kush your info a trip fosho my friend. Anyway, I'ma take couple more deep breaths of my new possible Favorite Strain on the leaderboard then I'ma watch me some Doctor Sleep. This strain just beat out either matched or beat brownies scouts. I'll letchya know after I give it a morning test run. Doctor Kush = TOPS FIRE A+++ 5-STAR I'ma spend every penny I can on it worth stocking up on yuuuuuuunmmmmm!!!💓💓💓

