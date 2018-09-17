Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
I got a nice selection of Humboldt bud, seven or eight types from a good farm, and the Don Carlos is my favorite. The berry flavor is not as strong as a blueberry muffin, but with a god balance of high notes. And it's pretty strong. The growers say they won't grow it next year (maybe cause the flo...
Very nice new chemovar from the Humboldt Seed Company. I just harvested a plant grown from seed and had my first sample. The smell and taste of berries is sweet and yummy. Not only a beautiful plant and flower, but a delicious smoke too. Definitely 5 out of 5 stars!