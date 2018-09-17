ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Don Carlos reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Don Carlos.

Reviews

5

Avatar for Ozmosis78
Member since 2019
Grew one and tide it down. Produced about 8 oz. of pure aromatic goodness.
Avatar for Chosen1293
Member since 2018
great diesel flavor with a kick of sweet berry. great for a chill wake and bake or cyph
Avatar for sachse59
Member since 2018
I got a nice selection of Humboldt bud, seven or eight types from a good farm, and the Don Carlos is my favorite. The berry flavor is not as strong as a blueberry muffin, but with a god balance of high notes. And it's pretty strong. The growers say they won't grow it next year (maybe cause the flo...
FocusedRelaxed
Avatar for odd1o
Member since 2018
Very nice new chemovar from the Humboldt Seed Company. I just harvested a plant grown from seed and had my first sample. The smell and taste of berries is sweet and yummy. Not only a beautiful plant and flower, but a delicious smoke too. Definitely 5 out of 5 stars!
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for HazyLady220
Member since 2018
great ..for insomnia, sweet BlackBerry taste with thatungent sour diesel smell. buds are purple with lime green .
HappyRelaxedUplifted