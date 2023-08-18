Dosi Pop reviews
Dosi Pop strain effects
Dosi Pop strain helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 40% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
m........1
August 18, 2023
Relaxed
Sleepy
This is on my top 5 strain list. The texture, looks, taste, and high are all on point. It's definitely a strain to smoke when you are done for the evening and ain't got shit to do but relax.
c........4
December 11, 2023
Creative
Hungry
Relaxed
One of my favorite strains. Great to smoke before watching a movie, or just to hang out. Not a super productive high, but great to just chill, relax, or sleep. Definetly helps with chronic pain as well.
m........p
Yesterday
Relaxed
very calm effects. is a creeper strain. when it creeps up on you, effect is very smooth but not wavy. perfect for relaxing
9........s
December 25, 2023
Hungry
Relaxed
Super fire strain from Redbird. Lineage is actually Dosidos x Triangle Kush Bx2 per the label. Beautiful flower and smell. The taste “pops” out on the exhale, leaving me super satisfied. Only problem is it’s out of stock now. Top 5 for sure. Just make sure you get Redbird. Companies are out here calling different crosses by known names & Leafly is regularly wrong on lineage. Gotta be mindful to actually find the quality stuff that burns to white ash. I also love Mitten Cake OG from Redbird.
D........p
March 21, 2024
Happy
Sleepy
Fallen in love with this strain. It’s great when you just want to turn your brain off lol. Definitely recommend