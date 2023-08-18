Super fire strain from Redbird. Lineage is actually Dosidos x Triangle Kush Bx2 per the label. Beautiful flower and smell. The taste “pops” out on the exhale, leaving me super satisfied. Only problem is it’s out of stock now. Top 5 for sure. Just make sure you get Redbird. Companies are out here calling different crosses by known names & Leafly is regularly wrong on lineage. Gotta be mindful to actually find the quality stuff that burns to white ash. I also love Mitten Cake OG from Redbird.