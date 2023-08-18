stock photo similar to Dosi Pop
Hybrid

Dosi Pop

Dosi Pop is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Dosidos and Zkittlez. This strain is 20% sativa and 80% indica. Dosi Pop is a sweet and fruity strain that delivers a relaxing and euphoric high. It has a floral and pungent aroma with hints of fuel and candy. This strain is known to help with stress, pain, and insomnia. Dosi Pop is 20-25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for intermediate to experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Dosi Pop effects include feeling sleepy, relaxed, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Dosi Pop when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and nausea. Bred by CRU Cannabis, Dosi Pop features flavors like sweet, earthy, and spicy. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Dosi Pop typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Dosi Pop has a potent and long-lasting high that starts with a warm body buzz and then creeps up to the head, leaving you in a blissful and relaxed state. This strain is perfect for nighttime use when you want to unwind and drift off to sleep. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Dosi Pop, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Dosi Pop

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Dosi Pop strain effects

Reported by 5 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Creative

Loading...

Sleepy

Loading...

Happy

Dosi Pop strain helps with

Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Dosi Pop products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Dosi Pop near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Dosi Pop strain reviews5

August 18, 2023
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Sleepy
This is on my top 5 strain list. The texture, looks, taste, and high are all on point. It's definitely a strain to smoke when you are done for the evening and ain't got shit to do but relax.
3 people found this helpful
December 11, 2023
Loading...Creative
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
One of my favorite strains. Great to smoke before watching a movie, or just to hang out. Not a super productive high, but great to just chill, relax, or sleep. Definetly helps with chronic pain as well.
Yesterday
Loading...Relaxed
very calm effects. is a creeper strain. when it creeps up on you, effect is very smooth but not wavy. perfect for relaxing
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight