Double Black Widow is a standout 2025 release from New England Seed Company, delivering a deeply satisfying balance of body and mind effects. This cultivar offers a rich aromatic profile featuring fruity sweetness layered with earthy undertones, creating a smooth and flavorful experience from start to finish. The effects settle in with a nice calm cerebral high, easing the mind into a relaxed, uplifted state while maintaining clarity. As the experience builds, a wave of full-body relaxation follows, helping melt away physical tension without overwhelming sedation. Many consumers reach for Double Black Widow when looking for support with anxiety, depression, and body pain, thanks to its soothing yet balanced nature. Ideal for evening unwinding or anytime you’re ready to slow down and reset. Have you tried Double Black Widow? Leave a review and let us know your experience!