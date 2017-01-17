Double Diesel is the sativa-dominant result of a cross between award-winning NYC Diesel and Sour Diesel. These plants are easy to grow and their lime green buds will give off a strong diesel-y odor with some grapefruit added in. The grapefruit notes overpower the taste, giving this strain a unique musky fruit flavor. Its effects are happy and uplifting, but not usually as energetic as some other sativas. Overall, it’s a good choice for a laid-back medicated time.
