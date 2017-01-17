ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Double Diesel is the sativa-dominant result of a cross between award-winning NYC Diesel and Sour Diesel. These plants are easy to grow and their lime green buds will give off a strong diesel-y odor with some grapefruit added in. The grapefruit notes overpower the taste, giving this strain a unique musky fruit flavor. Its effects are happy and uplifting, but not usually as energetic as some other sativas. Overall, it’s a good choice for a laid-back medicated time. 

Avatar for BudGreene
Member since 2013
I rolled this into a blunt one day with a couple buddies. Man! is this some great bud. It had nice, nice orange hairs all over it and smelled great. I felt very blunted, euphoric and uplifted. Had somewhat of a headache before I smoked it but it was one hundred percent gone by the time i was don...
EnergeticEuphoricUplifted
Avatar for budismybestbud
Member since 2015
Literally killed my depression😌 nice strain:)))
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for gigaza
Member since 2013
very airy light high. little to no head pressure or body vibes unlike many other strains. This bud is actually quite energizing, it's not something i would use before sleeping. I usually expect diesels to make me cough heavily, but this one is not so rough. It smokes like some good standard b...
CreativeEnergeticTinglyUplifted
Avatar for item9
Member since 2011
A very good strain created by cultivator R. Rangel back in the late 80's by crossing sour diesel with an AK red cherry phenotype. Mostly popular in western europe and south africa.
EuphoricFocusedHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for HerbeHeureuse
Member since 2016
I get as high as functionally possible before going to ecstatic dance on Sundays, so I picked up Double Diesel by Select – Elite. As much as I don’t want to use vape cartridges right now due to the lead content in the metal parts used in them, they are the only way to go, really, when walking out an...
EnergeticHappyTinglyUplifted
NYC Diesel
Sour Diesel
