So, while being new to the "designer hybrids" available, i've been a daily smoker for over 25 years... after buying and trying dozens of top shelf strains (all good btw, some great) I bought Double Grape on a whim (by 5 boro). Double Grape (perfect hybrid), Kosher Kush (comfy indica)..and good ole Jack Herer (all day working sativa) for happy uplift and creative fuel beat out everything for me. Amazing Gelatos,and wedding cakes, purple sunsets/thais/guzzurples,Dante's,Jungle Pies and cakes, white durbans,etc... so many great strains out there. I'm just saying that Double Grape beat out the others for my hybrid spot for now. I'm sure there is better, but this is really,really good. Tastes great and has a big euphoric rush that slowly eases into a nice, euphoric body high and doesn't get crashy. It's not an indica to fall asleep with. So, to conclude, it's probably more like a 4.6 in the grand scheme, but i had to give it 5 starts because of the other reviewer who gave it a 3..which is ridiculous. Everyone has there own body chemistry, and what makes one person tired can easily make another one fueled and roaring to go. IMHO, Double Grape kicks ass and is some of the best weed i've had recently. i went back and bought another 2 bags to keep sealed for later being afraid that they may run out of this strand in my local area of city. Just my 9 cents