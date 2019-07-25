Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Bred by Dark Horse Genetics, Double Lemon Pie is a balanced cross of Lemon Meringue and Joe’s Lemonade. A double lemon treat, this strain produces a sweet and sour citrus blast that makes for incredibly tasty concentrates. Double Lemon Pie may come on strong with euphoric and cerebral effects that transcends into a full body high.