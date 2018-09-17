ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Lemon Meringue by Exotic Genetix is a sweet, zestful cross of Lemon Skunk and Cookies and Cream. This pungent combo emits a variety of aromas including citrus, diesel, and nuttiness, but at the center of this bouquet is a tart slice of lemon meringue pie. Lemon Meringue offers uplifting mental effects and invigorating energy that encourages physical activity. This strain’s subtle motivational qualities and pleasant euphoria make it a go-to for folks combating fatigue, depression, and minor headaches.    

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

701 reported effects from 108 people
Uplifted 62%
Happy 62%
Creative 49%
Energetic 46%
Euphoric 38%
Dry eyes 10%
Dry mouth 8%
Anxious 4%
Dizzy 3%
Headache 3%

Avatar for leahwaz73
Member since 2017
Lemon meringue has an amazing lemony citrus smell with a hint of diesel. Lots of crystals and orange hairs. It hits fairly smooth with a sort of creamy earthy aftertaste. It immediately helped soothe anxiety and nausea, and you can feel the pressure release behind the eyes. If I'm in a lot of discom...
CreativeFocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for sleepyjen
Member since 2017
I first tried this strain the day after I got some sad news about an old friend. This did a lovely job of lifting me out of my deep funk and setting me into a really peaceful and calm state so I could sit back and reflect on the happy times.
EnergeticHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for smokeylips1
Member since 2016
just awesome all around! Looks amazing, smells amazing, tastes amazing and the high is 100% uplifting happiness. gets your creative juices flowing 😁
ArousedCreativeEnergeticFocusedGiggly
Avatar for lushesgreens
Member since 2016
WOOAAAAHHH!!! THIS SHIT GOT ME BLASTED!🚀 Super energetic, motivated, creative, and happy! Love love LOOOVE this strain! Recommend for anyone looking for a GREAT daytime bud^^
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for richregggie
Member since 2015
I enjoyed the taste of this strain, one of the best lemon's I've had. It makes lemon haze look like a chump.
CreativeTalkative
Lineage

First strain parent
Lemon Skunk
parent
Second strain parent
Cookies and Cream
parent
