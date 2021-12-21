Initially a really mellow body and head high; Not an overwhelming feeling where I had to take a second. I sat down for 15 minutes before doing some chores, this was the perfect strain for those activities! Really clear head high, I’m pleasantly surprised by how functional and “clean” this strains effects are! A big thing I noticed is that I didn’t feel any paranoia or anxiety and I smoked a good amount (1.2 gram joint). 4.7/5