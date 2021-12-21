Double Rainbow reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Double Rainbow.
Double Rainbow strain effects
Double Rainbow strain helps with
- 46% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 26% of people say it helps with Depression
- 26% of people say it helps with Stress
L........g
December 21, 2021
Energetic
Giggly
Happy
Made me feel happy/bouncy
d........0
January 30, 2022
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
Really like it. Tastes wonderful, tropical. Very relaxing and euphoric. Tight, colorful buds.
z........m
November 23, 2022
Euphoric
Hungry
Double Rainbow gave me a nice body high and a clear head. I felt happy and giddy. I watched a Christmas movie ("The Night Before" , 2015) and laughed my ass off
K........4
December 19, 2021
Tastes like cinnamon candy 😍
j........b
July 14, 2021
Effects include calmness and euphoria. Exactly how one feels when seeing a double rainbow.
D........6
November 2, 2021
Energetic
Hungry
Relaxed
Incredible strain quality high two cones had me doing backflips with a beer on my head
2........x
January 7, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Initially a really mellow body and head high; Not an overwhelming feeling where I had to take a second. I sat down for 15 minutes before doing some chores, this was the perfect strain for those activities! Really clear head high, I’m pleasantly surprised by how functional and “clean” this strains effects are! A big thing I noticed is that I didn’t feel any paranoia or anxiety and I smoked a good amount (1.2 gram joint). 4.7/5
m........e
October 30, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
I vaped a few hits of Double Rainbow after working out this evening. I am delighted and I am hungry and I am thirsty. My wife told me to leave her alone I was too chit chatty for her. My body feels great. I am not cranky.