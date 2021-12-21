stock photo similar to Double Rainbow
HybridTHC 20%CBG 1%
Double Rainbow
Double Rainbow is an indica-dominant marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Double Rainbow - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Double Rainbow strain effects
Double Rainbow strain helps with
- 46% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 26% of people say it helps with Depression
- 26% of people say it helps with Stress
Double Rainbow strain reviews20
L........g
December 21, 2021
Energetic
Giggly
Happy
d........0
January 30, 2022
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
z........m
November 23, 2022
Euphoric
Hungry