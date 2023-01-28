Double Up Mints , also known as Double Up Mintz,, is a hybrid weed strain . Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel creative, focused, and euphoric. Double Up Mints has 29% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is terpinolene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Double Up Mints, before let us know! Leave a review.