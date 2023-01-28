Double Up Mints
aka Double Up Mintz
HybridTHC 29%CBG 1%
DUM
Hybrid
Creative
Focused
Euphoric
Mint
Lemon
Sweet
Terpinolene
Caryophyllene
Pinene
Double Up Mints effects are mostly calming.
Double Up Mints potency is higher THC than average.
Double Up Mints, also known as Double Up Mintz,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel creative, focused, and euphoric. Double Up Mints has 29% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is terpinolene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Double Up Mints, before let us know! Leave a review.
Double Up Mints strain effects
Double Up Mints strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 66% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Fatigue
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Double Up Mints strain reviews(3)
T........e
January 28, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Tingly
s........r
October 9, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
m........4
August 21, 2023
Creative
Relaxed