Double Up Mints strain effects
Double Up Mints strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 66% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Fatigue
T........e
January 28, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Tingly
Very nice. I grabbed a g some URSA live badder. Never heard of the strain before. It has a piney minty slight pepper on the inhale and a sweet, maybe fruity something on the exhale. Nice high. Very euphoric, relaxed and tingly feel. Good for chilling out.
s........r
October 9, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
Watched a funny ass movie, and was in that shit until the end, was cracking up at every small thing and had a lot to say during the movie, definitely would recommend this strain.
m........4
August 21, 2023
Creative
Relaxed
Smooth with nice spicy after tones.