  Dr. Grinspoon
4.8 70 reviews

Dr. Grinspoon

aka Lester Grinspoon

Dr. Grinspoon, a pure sativa heirloom bred by Barney’s Farm in Amsterdam, is a strain destined for connoisseurs and intellectuals alike. In honor of the Harvard professor and cannabis advocate, this strain was named after Lester Grinspoon, who set out to correct misinformed science in the 1970s. As if channeling the brilliance of Dr. Grinspoon himself, this sativa is a top choice for creative, introspective thinkers as it induces heightened cerebral activity and sensory awareness. Dr. Grinspoon buds, imbued with rich earthy and honey flavors, grow like berries on twig stalks in unusually gapped popcorn formations. Because of its structure, Dr. Grinspoon typically delivers smaller harvests after a 13-14 week flowering time. This indoor preferred strain requires time and patience, but few cannabis varieties can impress connoisseurs like these frost coated gems. Patients with mood disorders, attention deficit, and chronic pain may find relief in the euphoric and invigorating experience that defines this legendary sativa.

49 people reported 414 effects
Energetic 85%
Uplifted 75%
Happy 65%
Euphoric 63%
Creative 59%
Depression 26%
Anxiety 22%
Stress 20%
Pain 18%
Lack of appetite 16%
Dry mouth 32%
Dry eyes 10%
Dizzy 8%
Anxious 6%
Headache 2%

Avatar for Theprofessional777
Member since 2014
All I need to say is WOW, Outstanding, the best marijuana known to mankind. After smoking 10 bong hits I went into a dark room and visions one after another came to me with music, voices, amazing sounds. Creative ideas I had never thought before rushed into my mind. The high lasted 35 minutes, an...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for daShank
Member since 2011
Dr. Grinspoon from Barney's Coffeeshop (Amsterdam), also known as Quaze Haze from Grey Area (Amsterdam) is by far the strongest sativa out there, hands down. Its a strain that looks like no other, growns like a weeping willow, clocks in at over 25% THC, almost no CBD, and smells like extreme citrus ...
EnergeticUplifted
Avatar for bustingclouds
Member since 2014
Sometimes you have to appreciate that mildness, that mellowness. Appreciate how deeply relaxed I feel whilst my body still feels like it's full of energy, raring to go. Super active mind. Makes me feel like I'm on another level to others, a little like I have superpowers - being able to hear subtlet...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricRelaxedTingly
Avatar for jiffypot
Member since 2016
Tried it at Katsu coffeeshop in Amsterdam in joint form. Very strange looking weed, the buds are made of several little clusters loosely bound together but completely covered by crystals. The smoke was mild and went down very smooth, not much expansive in the lungs, hardly it will make to cough. Th...
EnergeticFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for supersilverhaze08
Member since 2011
Dr Grinspoon is named in honor of a hero, the brilliant cannabis advocate, researcher and author Dr. Lester Grinspoon. It's genetics is a pure heirloom Sativa. The plant grows thin and tall, and needs a longer flowering time around 95-100 days. When mature, the colas look like compact, green and re...
EnergeticHappyTalkative
Bizarre Cannabis Strains With Unusual Growth Characteristics
6 International Cannabis Strains Worth Seeking Abroad
5 of the Hardest Cannabis Strains to Grow
