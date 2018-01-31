ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Dr. Grinspoon
  4. Reviews

Dr. Grinspoon reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Dr. Grinspoon.

Effects

49 people reported 414 effects
Energetic 85%
Uplifted 75%
Happy 65%
Euphoric 63%
Creative 59%
Depression 26%
Anxiety 22%
Stress 20%
Pain 18%
Lack of appetite 16%
Dry mouth 32%
Dry eyes 10%
Dizzy 8%
Anxious 6%
Headache 2%

Reviews

66

Avatar for jedNoroG
Member since 2020
Energetic headhigh. Creative. Never made more silly word-play jokes in my life. Went for a walk and the colors of nature looked really great. The only negative is the really huge amount of stems.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for Redknife
Member since 2019
Fantastic; cerebral, creative, uplifting, inspiring -- best strain ever.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for pussy.shrooms
Member since 2019
this powerful sativa first hits you with a long lasting peppery taste, it then seeps into you and and brings out your very best ideas, it’s like xp points for your brain. great for making surrealist art and reading history books
Avatar for TheLazyCanuck
Member since 2019
I've never tried Adderall but if I had to guess what it felt like, it would feel like this strain (but with more creativity mind you). If you are a lightweight like I am, YOU DO NOT NEED MUCH AT ALL. In fact I think if you were your average smoker, probably one bowl would do you plenty. I took only ...
CreativeEnergeticTalkative
Photos

Avatar for pupSparky
Member since 2019
I have thus for the first time in Berlin. I dont know how to speak German, yet after smoking this I suddenly understood what people were saying.
Avatar for Harrypothead87
Member since 2018
This is a unique strain, takes longer than most to grow and its results are worth the wait. It's buds are tiny little balls with a slight hint of purple and little orange hairs. It's a pure sativa and has similar effects to haze strains only difference is it has a slight peppery pine flavour. Perfec...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for KamloopsBlazers
Member since 2015
Great Strain. One of my favorites
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedUplifted
Avatar for a4audinut
Member since 2017
Was traveling with a good friend prior to US legalization in Amsterdam and Spain. We had a bit of everything with some 40% water hash and 12-15 kinds of flower. No matter what or how much we smoked - if you took even 3 tokes Of the DR. It stepped all over anything. The water hash we had was a very h...
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly