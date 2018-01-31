We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
this powerful sativa first hits you with a long lasting peppery taste, it then seeps into you and and brings out your very best ideas, it’s like xp points for your brain. great for making surrealist art and reading history books
I've never tried Adderall but if I had to guess what it felt like, it would feel like this strain (but with more creativity mind you). If you are a lightweight like I am, YOU DO NOT NEED MUCH AT ALL. In fact I think if you were your average smoker, probably one bowl would do you plenty. I took only ...
This is a unique strain, takes longer than most to grow and its results are worth the wait. It's buds are tiny little balls with a slight hint of purple and little orange hairs. It's a pure sativa and has similar effects to haze strains only difference is it has a slight peppery pine flavour. Perfec...
Was traveling with a good friend prior to US legalization in Amsterdam and Spain. We had a bit of everything with some 40% water hash and 12-15 kinds of flower. No matter what or how much we smoked - if you took even 3 tokes Of the DR. It stepped all over anything. The water hash we had was a very h...