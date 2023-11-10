Dr. J is an indica-dominant cannabis strain bred by Uncle Dad Vibes and distributed by Phinest Cannabis, made from a genetic cross of Chauffeur x Jealousy. As a child strain of our 2022 Strain of the Year, Dr. J is a pungent, eye-popping strain that manifests as big, deep violet buds with lime green accents and pale ochre pistils, shrouded in thick trichomes. It can often express as much as 19% THC, and has a palate of earth, funk, diesel, vanilla, and sweet dough. Dr. J is a sedating strain that induces the munchies; medical patients may find that it provides relief to symptoms related to arthritis and eye pressure. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Dr. J, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.