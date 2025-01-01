Drag Daddy is an indica-dominant weed strain bred by Extix from a genetic cross of Grand Daddy Purple x Lemon Tree. This strain is like smoking fruit salad, with aromas and flavors of grapes, berry, and citrus. Drag Daddy’s genetic blend creates a balanced experience of body tingles and a heady, euphoric high; medical patients dealing with inflammation, anxiety, and depression may find relief. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Drag Daddy, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.