Dragon Fire is a sativa-leaning hybrid (≈60% sativa / 40% indica) with THC levels typically ranging from 20–28%, bred from Haze and OG-influenced genetics depending on the cut. This terpene-rich cultivar delivers a bold flavor profile of sweet citrus and tropical fruit layered with spicy pepper, earthy gas, and subtle pine undertones. Driven by terpenes like limonene, caryophyllene, and myrcene, Dragon Fire offers a vibrant and flavorful experience. Expect an uplifting, energetic head high that sparks creativity and focus, followed by a smooth, balanced body relaxation. Potent yet versatile, Dragon Fire is ideal for daytime use, social sessions, or staying inspired throughout the day. If you've tried this strain, leave a review!