Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  4. Dream Wedding

Dream Wedding

Average price per gram of flower shop near you
$000
THC 25%CBG 2%
Dominant Terpene: Limonene
Uplifted
Tingly
Happy
CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 2 reviews

Dream Wedding is a marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Dream Wedding. If you’ve smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

write a review

Buy Dream Wedding near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...

Dream Wedding effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

2 people reported 5 effects
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Tingly
50% of people report feeling tingly
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Focused
50% of people report feeling focused
Anxious
50% of people say it helps with anxious

Similar to Dream Wedding

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Dream Wedding reviews2

write a review
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Strain spotlight