Hybrid

Dreamtime

Dreamtime

Dreamtime was created when Mr. Nice Seeds crossed Haze, Northern Lights, Skunk, and Afghan genetics. With numerous phenotypes, flavors can range between a citrus-forward haze to an incense-dominant Afghan. Consumers can expect Dreamtime to take them down into a sleepy bliss perfect for tackling insomnia.

