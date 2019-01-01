Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Dreamtime was created when Mr. Nice Seeds crossed Haze, Northern Lights, Skunk, and Afghan genetics. With numerous phenotypes, flavors can range between a citrus-forward haze to an incense-dominant Afghan. Consumers can expect Dreamtime to take them down into a sleepy bliss perfect for tackling insomnia.