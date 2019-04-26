ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Created by Archive Seed Bank, Duct Tape is a cross between Original Glue (GG#4) and Do-Si-Dos. The result has even more frost, flavor, and potency than its trichome-drenched parents. With the gassy, piney, and chocolate aromas of Original Glue (GG#4) and the incense and hash notes of Do-Si-Dos, Duct Tape has a big flavor and smell. The high produces full body and mind effects, making this a perfect strain for anyone seeking relaxation.

    Avatar for Clinician
    Member since 2018
    Not at a "secret dispensary" like one reviewer states. Silly immature games. In Florida you can find this great strain at VidaCann. Strain is pungent, sticky and one of the very best strains I have tasted for pain. I suffer from poly arthritis, meaning is everywhere in my body and this strain has be...
    EuphoricRelaxedUplifted
    Avatar for USAF_Veteran
    Member since 2019
    VidaCann Daytona Beach carries this strain (flower + vap) and it's PHENOMENAL. 30% THC and the flavor is 5 star. My go-to pick for serious back pain relief, stress, restlessness and more. 1 joint of Dtp = solid 2-3 hour nap. 2 joints in a night = hibernation
    ArousedHungryRelaxedSleepy
    Avatar for unknown_soldier_420
    Member since 2019
    I am very impressed by this strain! I am a Florida patient and picked some duct tape up from Vida Cann Daytona Beach. Great amazing super loud pungent diesel smell. Great taste and the effects came on fast and strong. Love the whole body high. Must try
    CreativeEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
    Avatar for SoFLgay
    Member since 2018
    Picked this up from Vidacann. Very pungent and hits hard between the eyes. Can induce anxiety in high doses but otherwise very uplifting and relaxing.
    ArousedEuphoricHungry
    Avatar for DonkeyMeat
    Member since 2016
    Got some of this from purlife in abq NM first look was what caught me shined like a disco ball and sparkled like a diamond. My first hit I was greeted with a really really smooth flower, on exhale it leans with a pine flavor finished with a citrusy coffee. I tore my rotator cuff and have been out of...
    EuphoricFocusedGigglyHappyHungry
    Lineage

    First strain parent
    Do-Si-Dos
    parent
    Second strain parent
    Original Glue
    parent
    Strain
    Duct Tape