Avatar for ganjawest
Member since 2019
It’s like a candle that you really love burning in another room. You just get a faint smell of it every now and then. No anxiety and a little body high. Focused. It’s like a little friend whispering hello and giving you a hug every few minutes. Not a prominent high. Lots of talking, I mean look at t...
FocusedHappyRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for baliken
Member since 2015
this is definitely a great daytime strain. very powerful but for the experience users may feel underwhelmed because its effects are cerebal with a good sativa Buzz. The body is there but most of all focus and munchies. Definitely medicinal
Talkative
Avatar for Kazualist
Member since 2017
One of the best strain I've tried. Instant effects are mostly sativa (but not overwhelming) with a tingly feeling in the legs then it switches over time with a full relaxing body high while keeping you 100% focused. Great daytime strain!
ArousedEnergeticFocusedHappyHungry
Avatar for WalterTM
Member since 2017
Great strain, really relaxing, definite munchies.
FocusedHungryRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for 1pnogyrl
Member since 2016
A M A Z I N G. This is one of my top three. Beautiful high. Helped with depression, stress, anxiety.
Avatar for Kevintrujillo16
Member since 2017
Very nice high, relaxing
Avatar for Kevintrujillo16
Member since 2017
I really liked this strain,
