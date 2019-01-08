We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Dutch Crunch.
Reviews
9
ganjawest
Member since 2019
It’s like a candle that you really love burning in another room. You just get a faint smell of it every now and then. No anxiety and a little body high. Focused. It’s like a little friend whispering hello and giving you a hug every few minutes. Not a prominent high. Lots of talking, I mean look at t...
this is definitely a great daytime strain. very powerful but for the experience users may feel underwhelmed because its effects are cerebal with a good sativa Buzz. The body is there but most of all focus and munchies. Definitely medicinal
One of the best strain I've tried. Instant effects are mostly sativa (but not overwhelming) with a tingly feeling in the legs then it switches over time with a full relaxing body high while keeping you 100% focused. Great daytime strain!