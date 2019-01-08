Dutch Crunch is an intercontinental hybrid bringing the Netherlands and America a little closer together. This wonderfully aromatic strain is created by crossing Jack Herer with Dutch Treat, resulting in a stimulating hybrid cross of zestful genetics. Expressing bright citrus notes and traditional Dutchy aromas, Dutch Crunch is an uplifting cross that may assist with migraines, stress, and ADD.
