Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Dutch Thunder Fuck.
Reviews
14
JloSmokey
Member since 2014
Wonderful daytime strain, Good cerebral high, and body high. Relaxes your muscles, and allows to stay uplifted and energetic. It has a sharp citrus-pine aroma, and a earthy-diesel flavor on exhale. Nice all around strain.
Each symbiosis of ganja and soul is unique in each incarnation.
Fuck a bouquet of flowers! Give me a jar of Dutch Thunderfuck. Now that’s romance, drawing in its essence in the candlelight, the unearthly smell gloaming into your consciousness, like the laughing light of a positively twinkling day ...
I've always been a fan of ATF, and in my experience I haven't met someone who hasn't been a fan of anything Dutch. First time trying this strain and for anyone who's dealing with anxiety disorders or anything the like, I highly recommend this strain. My weapon of choice was my 30 inch beaker (by roo...
I'm currently working my way through an 8th of Dutch Thunder Fuck. So far, I like the nice mellow high. The scent of the buds is citrusy-pine. The smoke is smooth on the throat and lungs. I haven't used this strain for creative endeavors like painting or writing yet, but it is a nice companion f...
One of my favorite strains, amazing fruity aroma and taste. Great head high, mellows after a while and had me laughing my ass off. Very visual for me too, nice euphoria and some tracers. This is the weed I've been searching for the last 20 years haha.