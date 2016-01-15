Dutch Thunder Fuck by Sirius Buds is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain that combines genetics from an award-winning cut of Dutch Treat and the illustrious Matanuska Thunder Fuck. Taking after its Dutch Treat parent in structure and aroma, these round bulky buds carry a strong citrus aroma with sharp minty pine undertones. Its relaxing body effects leave the mind unencumbered and soaring with euphoric inspiration.
