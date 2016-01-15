ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Dutch Thunder Fuck

Dutch Thunder Fuck

Dutch Thunder Fuck by Sirius Buds is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain that combines genetics from an award-winning cut of Dutch Treat and the illustrious Matanuska Thunder Fuck. Taking after its Dutch Treat parent in structure and aroma, these round bulky buds carry a strong citrus aroma with sharp minty pine undertones. Its relaxing body effects leave the mind unencumbered and soaring with euphoric inspiration. 

Avatar for Nubian
Member since 2015
Nice head high. Great day time smoke. keeps you uplifted and clear headed. No couch lock. Some munchies though.
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyHungry
Avatar for persiangawd
Member since 2015
best strain out there. helps so much with storm troopers homie lmao
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for paintergirl
Member since 2015
I'm currently working my way through an 8th of Dutch Thunder Fuck. So far, I like the nice mellow high. The scent of the buds is citrusy-pine. The smoke is smooth on the throat and lungs. I haven't used this strain for creative endeavors like painting or writing yet, but it is a nice companion f...
EuphoricHungryRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for kingyeezy
Member since 2016
The perfect high
CreativeFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for TonyStark206
Member since 2016
One of my favorite strains, amazing fruity aroma and taste. Great head high, mellows after a while and had me laughing my ass off. Very visual for me too, nice euphoria and some tracers. This is the weed I've been searching for the last 20 years haha.
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyTalkative
Lineage

Matanuska Thunder Fuck
Dutch Treat
Dutch Thunder Fuck

