Eagle Scout is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between GSC and Stardawg. This strain is 70% sativa and 30% indica. Eagle Scout is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Eagle Scout typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Eagle Scout’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Eagle Scout, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.







