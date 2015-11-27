ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Early Miss
  4. Reviews

Early Miss reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Early Miss.

Reviews

9

Avatar for Sikkx
Member since 2018
First time growing this strain from seed..its coming along really well..growing in a greenhouse. It is not very tall but its looking beautiful
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for kittycontagious
Member since 2014
This strain will make you hungry. Pleasant head high and very aromatic. Great for day use.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Jriliesbeantown
Member since 2017
Great fast growing high yeilding (if you know what you're doing) and thc over 20%!! Yes it's a great night time smoke. If you 6ake 3 hits your baked but can function bit smoke a blunt to the head or a few bong tips and complete knockout punch. Whoever says it sucks.. You did not get good, well dried...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for SweenGreen
Member since 2017
So far so good. Looks like white widow. I suspect that this strain is for newer, more stealthy gardeners. T-5's are all you need to finish this beginners dream. She is strong and can handle stalk bends with no problems. Just watch your watering and take it easy on the nutrients. Do not over crowd an...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
write a review

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Early MissUser uploaded image of Early MissUser uploaded image of Early MissUser uploaded image of Early MissUser uploaded image of Early MissUser uploaded image of Early MissUser uploaded image of Early Miss
more
photos
Avatar for T.Toke
Member since 2016
this one of the worst strains i ever had , been some for 20 years
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for gdfan
Member since 2016
very easy to grow lots of differences between plants I did get 3 1/2 oz.s of very good smoke might not test out at 25 but very stoney good smelling and tasty canabis
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for torchedtortoise
Member since 2015
bullshit strain. Did not get me high or taste good.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Marley76
Member since 2016
By far the easiest strain I have grown short stout sick branching nice full buds all CFL and T5's
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricRelaxedTalkative