Great fast growing high yeilding (if you know what you're doing) and thc over 20%!! Yes it's a great night time smoke. If you 6ake 3 hits your baked but can function bit smoke a blunt to the head or a few bong tips and complete knockout punch. Whoever says it sucks.. You did not get good, well dried...
So far so good. Looks like white widow. I suspect that this strain is for newer, more stealthy gardeners. T-5's are all you need to finish this beginners dream. She is strong and can handle stalk bends with no problems. Just watch your watering and take it easy on the nutrients. Do not over crowd an...