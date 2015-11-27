ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Early Miss

Early Miss

An auto-flowering indica-dominant hybrid, Early Miss is a great strain for those looking for pain relief or an appetite boost. Crop King Seeds took the heavy producer Big Bud and paired it with the hard-hitting White Widow to make a moderate yielding plant with high levels of THC, and then crossed it with an auto-flowering ruderalis variety. Flowering in 50 days, this hybrid is a quick and easy grow that will not leave you disappointed.

9

Avatar for GrassGirl
Member since 2015
Peppery and spicy, this particular grow of this strain hits really hard like her father, White Widow -- a fast, uplifting high, almost trippy at times but still relaxing.. Cerebral and self-contained with psychedelic effects at higher dosages. Amazing for a party with a few friends, intense discussi...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Marley76
Member since 2016
By far the easiest strain I have grown short stout sick branching nice full buds all CFL and T5's
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricRelaxedTalkative
Lineage

First strain parent
Big Bud
parent
Second strain parent
White Widow
parent
Strain
Early Miss

Grow info

hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

User uploaded image of Early MissUser uploaded image of Early MissUser uploaded image of Early MissUser uploaded image of Early MissUser uploaded image of Early MissUser uploaded image of Early MissUser uploaded image of Early Miss
