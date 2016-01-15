Bred by Sensi Seeds, the Cannabis Cup winner Early Skunk is an indica-dominant hybrid cross between Skunk #1 and Early Pearl. This easy-to-grow strain is favored for its short flowering period, resistance to mold, and heavy yields, making it ideal for novice and outdoor growers. Expect abundant harvests of large buds that deliver long-lasting effects and a pungent aroma.
Early Skunk
