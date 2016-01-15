ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Early Skunk

Bred by Sensi Seeds, the Cannabis Cup winner Early Skunk is an indica-dominant hybrid cross between Skunk #1 and Early Pearl. This easy-to-grow strain is favored for its short flowering period, resistance to mold, and heavy yields, making it ideal for novice and outdoor growers. Expect abundant harvests of large buds that deliver long-lasting effects and a pungent aroma.

Avatar for Qashewnuts
Member since 2015
This is a quality potent skunk strain from the Sensi Seed seedbank. A 65/35 % Indica/Sativa hybrid which delivers a smooth, pungently sweet taste and smell and equally smooth effects.
FocusedHappyHungryRelaxedTingly
Avatar for momoppelpo
Member since 2017
This is one of my favorite strains. The smell is very nice. Flowery kinda like roses. The taste is too. VEry Sweet and flowery, a litlle bit pungent. The high is a more indica than sativa one. VEry smooth and long lasting! Everyone should have tried Early Skunk once!!!
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for RowanTheWild
Member since 2016
Photo at week 6 and already sugareeeee;) Early Skunk smells amazing and can have a short 6/7 week flower to milky trics;) Low nutrient, mite resistant, I hit everything with Organocide in veg, SM90 if mold appears if too humid. No spray post stretch. A little molasses in final days flush water make...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for Psychic_Samurai_
Member since 2018
I have a bunch of home grown from a plant my relative grew out doors. I’m more of a sativa toker, but I really enjoy this strain because It doesn’t make me sleepy, and I swear, the person I got this from has the best weed. The first thing I noticed was the flowery diesel taste as my depression and a...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for Alonrembi
Member since 2017
Fantastic combination of strains. I can really feel both efects of sativa and indica.
CreativeFocusedHappySleepyTalkative
Lineage

Early Pearl
Skunk No. 1
Early Skunk

