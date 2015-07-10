Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Absolutely phenomenal quality with a very pungent aroma. Its unique name gives it a mystique not commonly found in cannabis strains anymore. It's a deep and heavy high with notable physical and cerebral effects. A true pleasure to smoke and vape.