Ebola #7 reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Ebola #7.

Reviews

12

Avatar for gypsykush951
Member since 2016
Smell's like lemon's taste smooth )leafy sticky buds good body relax pretty good overall
Avatar for weedDoc17
Member since 2016
This strain will straight dome you. Absolute fire.
HungryRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for rukkus86
Member since 2015
First time trying this.. love it!
CreativeFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for TheTerminator97
Member since 2015
where in Los Angeles can I buy this strain!!!?!?!??!?!?!!
Avatar for nestawesta
Member since 2015
headshot...straight up..
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyHungry
Avatar for quil.steve
Member since 2015
Absolutely phenomenal quality with a very pungent aroma. Its unique name gives it a mystique not commonly found in cannabis strains anymore. It's a deep and heavy high with notable physical and cerebral effects. A true pleasure to smoke and vape.
ArousedEuphoricTalkative
Avatar for dopeassdanks
Member since 2015
This is super fire dank. I was mega stoked to try it. Real gnarly super fire drank. Sick buds. Just some all around fire.
