Hybrid

Ebola #7, also known as THCbola, is a blend of two popular California strains. It was created in the summer of 2012 when HendRx Farms’ breeders crossed SFV OG with Girl Scout Cookies. After an extensive phenotype hunt, #7 was selected for its high concentrations of THC that range between 24% - 28% depending on cultivation methods. Ebola #7 received its unique name after it unintentionally spread throughout gardens in Humboldt County.

Avatar for tfkid1234
Member since 2015
super fire medicine, it's got the upbeat yet extremely powerful kick of it's mother SFV OG, and the intense couch lock of its father GSC all in one! not to mention when cultivated properly, extremely frosty and potent buds with a good yield. one of my favorite strains right here
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for TheEpik1
Member since 2015
Super fire dank. It is very oily, and oh so sweet. The high is an upper and last about 2-3 hours.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for weedDoc17
Member since 2016
This strain will straight dome you. Absolute fire.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HungryRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for nestawesta
Member since 2015
headshot...straight up..
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyHungry
Avatar for quil.steve
Member since 2015
Absolutely phenomenal quality with a very pungent aroma. Its unique name gives it a mystique not commonly found in cannabis strains anymore. It's a deep and heavy high with notable physical and cerebral effects. A true pleasure to smoke and vape.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricTalkative
Lineage

First strain parent
SFV OG
parent
Second strain parent
GSC
parent
Strain
Ebola #7

New Strains Alert: Chocolate Fondue, GI001, Ebola #7, and More
New Strains Alert: Chocolate Fondue, GI001, Ebola #7, and More