ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Gorilla Biscuit
  • Leafly flower of Gorilla Biscuit

Indica

Gorilla Biscuit

Gorilla Biscuit

Gorilla Biscuit by Seeds of Compassion is an indica-dominant cut bred from crossing the Turpentine pheno of Sensi Star and Stardawg IX. This rare and rather old school blend is named for Methaqualone, also known as quaaludes, a medication which has a sedative and sensual effect on the body. Its effects behave in a similarly sedative manner, leaving the limbs heavy and relaxed. Gorilla Biscuit has a strong terpene profile, smelling intensely of Pine Sol and espresso beans. 

Reviews

13

Show all

Avatar for beelzebub.schwartz
Member since 2017
I found the taste just as previously commented: coffee, cheese, pine. The smoke was smooth but that has more to do with the cure than the strain. The effect, however, is what made gorilla biscuit a standout strain to me. As noted the name gorilla biscuit comes from the slang term for quaaludes. I've...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Benchpressnerd
Member since 2016
Got this for sleep, for sure works. You feel floaty, very high, happy and tired! Negatives dry mouth, and makes you super hungry which is difficult when you want to sleep... better planning next time🍕
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungrySleepy
Avatar for coveboyz
Member since 2016
very nice strain.does what it says.smell and taste likes coffee, with a hint of pine and skunk..couch lock, strong, feel it with 1 hit..
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for veach88
Member since 2016
i can feel gravity
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Happy
Avatar for LaurieCoffey
Member since 2017
It keeps me calm yet able to do things. As a person who has seizures it is important to stay calm all the time.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedRelaxed
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
Sensi Star
parent
Second strain parent
Stardawg
parent
Strain
Gorilla Biscuit
Strain child
Ecto Cooler
child

Photos

User uploaded image of Gorilla BiscuitUser uploaded image of Gorilla Biscuit