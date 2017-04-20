Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Amazing strain with a sublime lemony pine scent. One of the most delicious strains I have ever smoked. Immediate effect was a sense of happiness, relaxation and well being. My anxiety melted right away. I’ve never felt so giggly and happy with a strain. The taste after a fresh hit is incredible. The...