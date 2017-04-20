ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Edelweiss reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Edelweiss.

37

Avatar for gordosanchz77
Member since 2016
Very very soft mellowy
Happy
Avatar for bnysju
Member since 2015
Windex! nice body high, happy
FocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Christampee
Member since 2018
Wonderul, this is one of the best strains in the world. Pure joy, mellowness And happiness. Crushes your pain and your anxiety away. Also perfect for asthma and chest congestion.
ArousedGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for dante69
Member since 2017
Buena para dormir y relajarse, uso nocturno preferiblemente. Sabor agradable, no muy fuerte. Exelente aroma
User uploaded image of Edelweiss
Avatar for Ramblinbob69
Member since 2018
This strain is my 2nd favorite Indica strain. The high is a little slow coming on, but when it does it's awesome. Very mellow.
CreativeHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for NikkiDT
Member since 2018
Amazing strain with a sublime lemony pine scent. One of the most delicious strains I have ever smoked. Immediate effect was a sense of happiness, relaxation and well being. My anxiety melted right away. I’ve never felt so giggly and happy with a strain. The taste after a fresh hit is incredible. The...
GigglyHappyHungryRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for snowterran
Member since 2017
Really great for relaxing. Don't need much to get to a good high.
Avatar for drgoodtree
Member since 2017
love this strain!! never smoked anything like it... if you smoke just enough you can run laps around the world with no pain, smoke too much and to the couch you go
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy