Indica

Edelweiss (literally ‘noble white’) was named after the famous white flower that grows in the high Swiss Alps. Both plants share qualities such as the star-shaped leaflets around the flower tops and the thick white coating on the leaves. Made from a blend of Hindu Kush, North Indian and Skunk, this is a mostly indica hybrid with just enough sativa background to perk up the powerful stone.

Avatar for Samurai_JAC
Member since 2011
-1st Degree BLACK BELT BUDS- Still as tasty and clear-headed as ever. I really enjoy this smoke when I need to wat5ch my children. It keeps my head totally clear while also enabling me to pick up my kids w/o ANY back pain whatsoever. This weed really helps me get through the day without feeling out ...
CreativeEnergeticHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for shark0294
Member since 2015
I have a very high tolerance when it comes to marijuana, but this is definitely one of the best Indica strains that actually has an effect on me both mentally and physically.
EuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for shockwave_am
Member since 2013
decided to try out some new strains with some friends and we got our hands on some edelweiss, rolled up puffed down, and when i had my first couple of tokes and noticed it tasted really nice and the smoke was smooth, high as f*ck really good strain, bought in Amsterdam, blue lagoon coffeeshop
CreativeEnergeticHungry
Avatar for sarahthaguru420
Member since 2012
I smoked this strain a couple of times now and it get's better everytime. This last smoke was really cool, I actually made a psychedelic drawing in a couple of hours. After that I smoked another joint with Edelweiss in it and I made another drawing in the same style, with the same passion. Great sm...
CreativeHappy
Avatar for arneweeds
Member since 2015
has a nice high which makes you light headed still able to do some things but no heavy machinery though XD. taste is very green has a bit of a skunk taste. for the value 9€ the gram its actually very good would buy it again if it was avaiable near me but it isnt. for 9€ i prefer snow white which giv...
CreativeSleepy
Lineage

First strain parent
North Indian
parent
Second strain parent
Hindu Kush
parent
Strain
Edelweiss
Strain child
Elderberry Kush
child

Photos

User uploaded image of EdelweissUser uploaded image of EdelweissUser uploaded image of EdelweissUser uploaded image of EdelweissUser uploaded image of EdelweissUser uploaded image of Edelweiss
