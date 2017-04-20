Edelweiss (literally ‘noble white’) was named after the famous white flower that grows in the high Swiss Alps. Both plants share qualities such as the star-shaped leaflets around the flower tops and the thick white coating on the leaves. Made from a blend of Hindu Kush, North Indian and Skunk, this is a mostly indica hybrid with just enough sativa background to perk up the powerful stone.
Edelweiss
Show all
write a review
Member since 2011
Member since 2015
Member since 2013
Member since 2012
Member since 2015