Eden's Delight
Eden's Delight
EdD
Sativa
Creative
Uplifted
Euphoric
Blueberry
Berry
Lemon
Eden's Delight effects are mostly energizing.
write a review
If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Eden's Delight, before let us know! Leave a review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Eden's DelightOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Eden's Delight strain effects
Eden's Delight strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Eden's Delight products near you
Similar to Eden's Delight near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Eden's Delight strain reviews(2)
Read all reviews
Y........8
September 13, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Hungry
Dry mouth
Need a better stock photo because what I have is ×50 more beautiful then this stock image I wish it would let me add a image myself.