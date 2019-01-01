Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Egyptian Royalty #1 is a kushy indica-dominant hybrid crosses Blackberry Kush and Elderberry Kush and has a smooth zoned-out high that may make you stick to the couch. It has pungent citrus aromas and flavors and ranges in appearance from dark purple to green, with golden or orange pistils.