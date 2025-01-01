El Cubano is a hybrid weed strain, and is a genetic cross of Cuban Black Haze and Wilson. Packing 50% sativa and 50% indica, it provides a balanced experience that appeals to a wide range of cannabis enthusiasts. Known for its rich and earthy aroma, El Cubano is moderately potent with an average THC content of 18%, making it a great daytime strain and suitable for both novice and experienced cannabis consumers. El Cubano's effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and creative. This strain's well-rounded effects make it ideal for creative endeavors or simply unwinding after a long day. Medical marijuana patients often choose El Cubano to mitigate anxiety, depression, and chronic pain. Its mood-enhancing and soothing properties can provide relief for those seeking to alleviate these conditions.





Bred by Masonic Smoker, El Cubano features flavors like earthy, spicy, and tropical fruit, which contribute to its unique and enticing profile. Its dominant terpene, caryophyllene, is known for its spicy and earthy notes, as well as its potential anti-inflammatory properties. On average, El Cubano costs between $8 and $12 per gram, making it an affordable choice for consumers looking for quality without breaking the bank. If you've had the pleasure of experiencing El Cubano, please share your thoughts by leaving a strain review.