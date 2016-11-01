Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Taste ~ 10/10 super sweet and earthy
El Niño gave us a really happy mix of a head/body high, pretty relaxed, pretty giggly. Also got some munchies. Good strain to keep doing activities or throughout the day.
Very dense buds, immediately after I take a puff I feel a lazy sort of sensation creeping around my eyes. Very relaxing strain! Its a hard body high with a clear headed cerebral effect. Would recommend for an evening toke!
its a great old school strain. earthy herb'y flavor & smell. grows short & stocky with big dense nugs that are rock hard. great yield- indoor organic hydro & soil and outdoor organic soil. great during the afternoon or smoke a few more to go to sleep. good pain relief & gets you high...