El Niño reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain El Niño.

Reviews

32

Avatar for 25yearvet
Member since 2018
Pretty solid. I have trouble keeping my eyes open with this stuff. Good looks, burn, potency.
CreativeEuphoricHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Eezeebuds
Member since 2018
Taste ~ 10/10 super sweet and earthy El Niño gave us a really happy mix of a head/body high, pretty relaxed, pretty giggly. Also got some munchies. Good strain to keep doing activities or throughout the day.
GigglyHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Wyly
Member since 2018
Fuzzy, fun and relaxing high. First hit hits you like a truck and it's all good highness from there.
Avatar for MadCrazo
Member since 2017
Very dense buds, immediately after I take a puff I feel a lazy sort of sensation creeping around my eyes. Very relaxing strain! Its a hard body high with a clear headed cerebral effect. Would recommend for an evening toke!
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for TKCannabinoid420
Member since 2016
its a great old school strain. earthy herb'y flavor &amp; smell. grows short &amp; stocky with big dense nugs that are rock hard. great yield- indoor organic hydro &amp; soil and outdoor organic soil. great during the afternoon or smoke a few more to go to sleep. good pain relief &amp; gets you high...
HappyRelaxedSleepyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for Tdaddy69
Member since 2015
Underrated....
FocusedHungryRelaxedSleepy