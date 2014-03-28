Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
I’m liking this strain more and more each time I smoke it! The nugs are a gorgeous light green color with orange hairs running through them and hints of purple scattered throughout. They glisten in the light from the amount of trichomes on each bud! The taste is a mix of berry and grape with subtle ...
This may differ from a lot of patients on here. But I love this strain because in whatever a light dose is for you, you can get great indica reliefs like Pain, stress, and headaches, and sort of starts out like an indica but rides out toward the end like sativa not leaving ready to lay down.
Happily surprised. Not a heavy indica effect on me. After toking had an instant surge in energy and my brain was racing with to do list items. But it put me in a place where if you want to take a nap you can or if you want to go the gym you can. Pain relief took a little longer to roll in. It worked...
This was a very nice strain. It mildly set in after a few bong rips and pretty soon I was in a greater state of mind. It was a nice social smoke, surprising for a heavy indica. When I say social I mean talkative. Very effective pain reliever and it gives a pleasant tingle throughout your body that w...
I love this Kush it reminds me of a forest both in looks and taste. Very earthy not very impressive to look at but hits right away with pain relief and is great for anyone with stomach issues i.e. pain/lack of appetite. Perfect style of bud for making shatter. 🌵