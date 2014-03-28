ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for WONX
Member since 2017
Sweet taste and Good high. You will feel energetic and happy and giggly
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticGigglyHappyHungryUplifted
Avatar for alicat21
Member since 2017
horrible! I tried this strain a few times from different places and each time it gave me an extreme headache.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Sna421
Member since 2018
Amazing smell. Full body relaxation. Nice mellow high but the munchies were strong with this one!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for carterkush092
Member since 2015
I’m liking this strain more and more each time I smoke it! The nugs are a gorgeous light green color with orange hairs running through them and hints of purple scattered throughout. They glisten in the light from the amount of trichomes on each bud! The taste is a mix of berry and grape with subtle ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
User uploaded image of Elderberry KushUser uploaded image of Elderberry KushUser uploaded image of Elderberry KushUser uploaded image of Elderberry KushUser uploaded image of Elderberry Kush
Avatar for bassanova
Member since 2017
This may differ from a lot of patients on here. But I love this strain because in whatever a light dose is for you, you can get great indica reliefs like Pain, stress, and headaches, and sort of starts out like an indica but rides out toward the end like sativa not leaving ready to lay down.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for mandyaz82
Member since 2016
Happily surprised. Not a heavy indica effect on me. After toking had an instant surge in energy and my brain was racing with to do list items. But it put me in a place where if you want to take a nap you can or if you want to go the gym you can. Pain relief took a little longer to roll in. It worked...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for dylanc123
Member since 2017
This was a very nice strain. It mildly set in after a few bong rips and pretty soon I was in a greater state of mind. It was a nice social smoke, surprising for a heavy indica. When I say social I mean talkative. Very effective pain reliever and it gives a pleasant tingle throughout your body that w...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Ryno602
Member since 2013
I love this Kush it reminds me of a forest both in looks and taste. Very earthy not very impressive to look at but hits right away with pain relief and is great for anyone with stomach issues i.e. pain/lack of appetite. Perfect style of bud for making shatter. 🌵
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepy