Elephant Ears

Hybrid
Picture of Elephant Ears
stock photo similar to elephant ears
THC 20%CBD Pinene

Elephant Ears effects are mostly calming.

Elephant Ears potency is higher than average.

flavor & aroma
diesel
top effect
creative

Elephant Ears is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Elephant Ears - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

Elephant Ears effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
6 people told us about effects:
Creative
66% of people report feeling creative
Giggly
50% of people report feeling giggly
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
33% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
Fatigue
33% of people say it helps with fatigue
Headaches
33% of people say it helps with headaches

Elephant Ears reported flavors

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about flavors:
Diesel
66% of people taste the flavor diesel
Chemical
50% of people taste the flavor chemical
Earthy
50% of people taste the flavor earthy

Elephant Ears reviews7

write a review
Strain spotlight

