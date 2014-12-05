We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Pretty good. Got this in the form of a pax era cartridge in Cali and it was the perfect strain for some good weather and exploration. It did have a percentage of CBD which man it was nice. Kind of hard to find CBD plus THC mix pax era carts but if you can find one it’s super duper chill and kind of ...
Using cannabis for almost 2 years, Emerald Jack is definitely a good sativa for me. Indica or hybrids have been my main preference on flower. As I noticed when I began to feel sluggish, tired, or bored at a rate I NEVER noticed... decided to throw in some sativa in my lungs. Picked up an 8th of Emer...
This is absolutely one of my favorite strains to use when I wake up and my world is falling apart! I have MS and sometimes I wake up and I cannot function, and I cannot move. I feel like every limb weighs 1000 lbs. Then I smoke Emerald Jack and all of that melts away and I am a functional person. I...
Looking for a good, day-time Sativa? Taste Ejk. Bright, heady high that doesn't show up so much in the eyes. Just got it today and have only tasted it twice, but is just what I was looking for. If you like Jack Herrer, or XJ-13, try Emerald Jack. I may like it best of.the 3
"Bright high" with p...
I think I like the flavors of this strain the best. I really like the citrusy sweet after taste when I set my firefly2 to 340. It was one of my better tasting strains. For me the taste itself is kinda addictive. I want to keep vaping just for the flavor. It leaves a wonderful citrusy lavender after ...