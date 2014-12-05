ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Effects

55 people reported 446 effects
Happy 65%
Creative 52%
Energetic 50%
Euphoric 50%
Focused 47%
Depression 36%
Stress 36%
Pain 32%
Anxiety 29%
Lack of appetite 20%
Dry mouth 18%
Dizzy 12%
Dry eyes 7%
Paranoid 7%
Anxious 5%

Reviews

77

Avatar for JOshISPoser
Member since 2017
a ton of calmness with a lot of elation. the come down can really leave you tired but is great for all day puffing.
feelings
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for natedoc
Member since 2018
Pretty good. Got this in the form of a pax era cartridge in Cali and it was the perfect strain for some good weather and exploration. It did have a percentage of CBD which man it was nice. Kind of hard to find CBD plus THC mix pax era carts but if you can find one it’s super duper chill and kind of ...
feelings
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Ianmccoy1994
Member since 2019
Using cannabis for almost 2 years, Emerald Jack is definitely a good sativa for me. Indica or hybrids have been my main preference on flower. As I noticed when I began to feel sluggish, tired, or bored at a rate I NEVER noticed... decided to throw in some sativa in my lungs. Picked up an 8th of Emer...
feelings
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for Stoner995
Member since 2019
Potent, Tastes Nice! I like it.
feelings
feelings
CreativeFocusedHappy
Avatar for JFriessAZ
Member since 2015
This is absolutely one of my favorite strains to use when I wake up and my world is falling apart! I have MS and sometimes I wake up and I cannot function, and I cannot move. I feel like every limb weighs 1000 lbs. Then I smoke Emerald Jack and all of that melts away and I am a functional person. I...
feelings
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for Chri777
Member since 2018
Looking for a good, day-time Sativa? Taste Ejk. Bright, heady high that doesn't show up so much in the eyes. Just got it today and have only tasted it twice, but is just what I was looking for. If you like Jack Herrer, or XJ-13, try Emerald Jack. I may like it best of.the 3 "Bright high" with p...
feelings
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for becjenn
Member since 2017
I think I like the flavors of this strain the best. I really like the citrusy sweet after taste when I set my firefly2 to 340. It was one of my better tasting strains. For me the taste itself is kinda addictive. I want to keep vaping just for the flavor. It leaves a wonderful citrusy lavender after ...
feelings
feelings
CreativeFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for John13205
Member since 2015
Bud tender at Bloom recommended. Very quick acting. I’m uplifted beyond belief.
feelings
feelings