ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Emerald Jack
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Emerald Jack

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colours to life.

Sativa

4.4 77 reviews

Emerald Jack

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 77 reviews

Emerald Jack

Two highly touted strains harmonize to form the flavorful, sativa-driven hybrid Emerald Jack. Jack Herer, with its amazing spectrum of earthy flavors and heady effects, combines with the pungent sour aromas of Emerald OG to give life to Emerald Jack’s unique terpene profile. Its aroma is a vivid mix of earthy and pine zest that excites the senses and forms flavors of skunky citrus upon exhale. The resulting effects are uplifting, energetic, and are known to inspire creativity. Many chose Emerald Jack for daytime use and its ability to maintain productivity and a clear head.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

55 people reported 446 effects
Happy 65%
Creative 52%
Energetic 50%
Euphoric 50%
Focused 47%
Depression 36%
Stress 36%
Pain 32%
Anxiety 29%
Lack of appetite 20%
Dry mouth 18%
Dizzy 12%
Dry eyes 7%
Paranoid 7%
Anxious 5%

Reviews

77

more reviews
write a review

Find Emerald Jack nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Emerald Jack nearby.

Photos

more photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Emerald OG
parent
Second strain parent
Jack Herer
parent
Strain
Emerald Jack
Strain child
OG Critical
child

Products with Emerald Jack

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Emerald Jack nearby.

Good reads

New Strains Alert: Medusa, Purple Chemdawg, Emerald Jack, American Kush, and Key Lime Pie
New Strains Alert: Medusa, Purple Chemdawg, Emerald Jack, American Kush, and Key Lime Pie