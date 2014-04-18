Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Smooth. Best way to describe it, smooth transition into relaxation with a feeling or happieness followed by epic munchies. it was a super fun night time watch a movie or video game sesh kind of strain.
This is the closed to LSD you'll ever get legally. However still wouldn't go back to this strain for the feeling going into it but the experience. Don't go to bed right away and end up on a magic carpet ride. Portland OR, because that was really weird.
Enigma is aptly named in that the high seems different every time I've smoked it and the initial effect more closely resembles a sativa - before settling gently into a wonderful textbook indica lull. I can't say enough good things about Enigma; my only complaints are that only one dispo offers out l...