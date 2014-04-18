ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Enigma reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Enigma.

Reviews

28

Avatar for TokinLady
Member since 2018
There are no words. Try it..you will like it. Highly recommend!!
EuphoricHappyHungryUplifted
Avatar for SoldierVEGA
Member since 2017
Smooth. Best way to describe it, smooth transition into relaxation with a feeling or happieness followed by epic munchies. it was a super fun night time watch a movie or video game sesh kind of strain.
CreativeGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for idont
Member since 2016
Closed you'll get to LSD legally.
Avatar for idont
Member since 2016
This is the closed to LSD you'll ever get legally. However still wouldn't go back to this strain for the feeling going into it but the experience. Don't go to bed right away and end up on a magic carpet ride. Portland OR, because that was really weird.
Avatar for madrussian76
Member since 2016
Enigma is aptly named in that the high seems different every time I've smoked it and the initial effect more closely resembles a sativa - before settling gently into a wonderful textbook indica lull. I can't say enough good things about Enigma; my only complaints are that only one dispo offers out l...
EuphoricFocusedRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for L1NT
Member since 2016
a fav among the indicas, love this one for night time and movie watching...no so great for intense video gaming unless you wanna die....lol but great for sleep as well
Avatar for stoneyfeet311
Member since 2015
Perfect strain for sleep, always puts me out like a baby
