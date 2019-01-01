Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
A high-yielding strain from Ethos Genetics, Ethos Apex crosses their Mandarin Cookies and Lilac Diesel Bx3. Plants grow large and dense colas, offering an impressive terpene profile that ranges from sweet candied lilac and lemon to grapefruit and fuel. This high-THC strain offers a classic high that will leave you in a fit of laughter.