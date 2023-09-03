Fiji Sunset reviews
j........7
September 3, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
Pretty strong high, mostly euphoria i would say and a little more head then body high but still has plenty of both for sure. Very nice smell and look.
c........n
March 17, 2024
Sleepy
I was hoping this would be more uplifting, but it’s making me sleepy. Definitely more indica leaning.
b........1
August 6, 2023
Purchased from Cannabist...I use this primarily for pain...this is a perfect morning/daytime strain for me...(it's my morning goto currently)...VERY balanced hybrid...fantastic bumps of energy, productiveness, clarity, well-being, and pain relief...terps over 3 in current batch...this is a strain most would really find therapeutic and I give it my highest recommendation...vaping via a Mighty+... 💪🔥😌
b........7
March 10, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
First time trying it and a nice mellow high, picked up an Oz in Prescott for $66 and pricing was perfect
K........n
July 25, 2023
Focused
Giggly
This strain had a great taste and good high. I'd purchase it again.
2........o
January 17, 2024
Happy
Tingly
Great high great mood would recommend- really nice! Taste great, great for sunsets and sunrises lol
T........e
November 16, 2023
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
I’m growing it right now and, it’s very nice smoke . The particular “cut” I have of it produces a nice flavor. The D limonene comes through on this one.
m........4
June 28, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Instant had change of the 1st rip